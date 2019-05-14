Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ebony (Kennedy) and Jonathan Santiago: of York, May 9, a daughter.

Olivia and Denny Daugherty: of York, May 11, a son.

Kristen Servis: of York, May 12, a son.

Lindsay (Post) and Luke Woodward: of Manchester, May 13, a son.

Lakyn Rivera and Jordan Ray: of York, May 13, a daughter.

Nicole (Smith) and Joshua Sellers: of Dover, May 13, a daughter.

