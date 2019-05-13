LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

ABINGDON, Va. – Federal authorities say a Massachusetts man has been arrested in an attack on the Appalachian Trail that left one person dead and another severely injured.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in a news release Sunday that 30-year-old James L. Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested early Saturday and charged with murder and assault.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday that two hikers reported a man with a machete was attacking people. The federal release doesn’t identify the weapon but describes the attack as a “deadly stabbing.”

Authorities say the federal charges against Jordan will be filed officially on Monday and Jordan will have a first appearance in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

It wasn’t clear Sunday if Jordan has an attorney.

