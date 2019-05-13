Share This Story!
Births for Tuesday, May 14
Births for Tuesday, May 14
Births for Tuesday, May 14
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Logan (Douglass) and Marquis Whitfield: of Dover, May 10, a daughter.
Nancy (Ortiz) and Franklin Macias: of York, May 11, a daughter.
