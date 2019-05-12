Births for Monday, May 13
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Shannon (Wood) and Troy Bonitz: of New Freedom, May 7, a daughter.
Megan (Arnold) and Justin Crites: of York, May 9, a son.
Lynsey (Miller) and Phillip Rice: of York, May 9, a son.
Candace (Mummert) and Cleason Ebaugh: of York, May 10, a daughter.
Mai Owens and Connor McCullough: of York, May 10, a daughter.
Sheilie Marquez and Benjamin Natal: of Dover, May 11, a son.
Julie (Harbaugh) and Kurt Werner: of Hanover, May 11, a son.
