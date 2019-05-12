Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Shannon (Wood) and Troy Bonitz: of New Freedom, May 7, a daughter.

Megan (Arnold) and Justin Crites: of York, May 9, a son.

Lynsey (Miller) and Phillip Rice: of York, May 9, a son.

Candace (Mummert) and Cleason Ebaugh: of York, May 10, a daughter.

Mai Owens and Connor McCullough: of York, May 10, a daughter.

Sheilie Marquez and Benjamin Natal: of Dover, May 11, a son.

Julie (Harbaugh) and Kurt Werner: of Hanover, May 11, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/12/births-monday-may-13/1184302001/