PHOTOS: Red Land High School celebrates 2019 prom at Red Lion Hotel
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Gage Souder and Grace Smithmyer arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Gage Souder and Grace Smithmyer arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Alexis Sheffield helps Cole Archambeault with his wardrobe as they arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Alexis Sheffield helps Cole Archambeault with his wardrobe as they arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Reagan Starrett and Matthew Malhenzie arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Reagan Starrett and Matthew Malhenzie arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Buy Photo
Students arrive at the Red Land High School Prom at Red Lion Hotel in Harrisburg Saturday, May 11, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/11/photos-red-land-high-school-celebrates-2019-prom-red-lion-hotel/1180288001/