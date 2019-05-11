Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
PHOTOS: Dover Area High students celebrate prom 2019 in style
PHOTOS: Dover Area High students celebrate prom 2019 in style
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
PHOTOS: Dover Area High students celebrate prom 2019 in style
Dispatch Staff Published 8:37 p.m. ET May 11, 2019 | Updated 8:51 p.m. ET May 11, 2019
PHOTOS: Dover High celebrates prom 2019 in style
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
- 1 of 86
- 2 of 86
- 3 of 86
- 4 of 86
- 5 of 86
- 6 of 86
- 7 of 86
- 8 of 86
- 9 of 86
- 10 of 86
- 11 of 86
- 12 of 86
- 13 of 86
- 14 of 86
- 15 of 86
- 16 of 86
- 17 of 86
- 18 of 86
- 19 of 86
- 20 of 86
- 21 of 86
- 22 of 86
- 23 of 86
- 24 of 86
- 25 of 86
- 26 of 86
- 27 of 86
- 28 of 86
- 29 of 86
- 30 of 86
- 31 of 86
- 32 of 86
- 33 of 86
- 34 of 86
- 35 of 86
- 36 of 86
- 37 of 86
- 38 of 86
- 39 of 86
- 40 of 86
- 41 of 86
- 42 of 86
- 43 of 86
- 44 of 86
- 45 of 86
- 46 of 86
- 47 of 86
- 48 of 86
- 49 of 86
- 50 of 86
- 51 of 86
- 52 of 86
- 53 of 86
- 54 of 86
- 55 of 86
- 56 of 86
- 57 of 86
- 58 of 86
- 59 of 86
- 60 of 86
- 61 of 86
- 62 of 86
- 63 of 86
- 64 of 86
- 65 of 86
- 66 of 86
- 67 of 86
- 68 of 86
- 69 of 86
- 70 of 86
- 71 of 86
- 72 of 86
- 73 of 86
- 74 of 86
- 75 of 86
- 76 of 86
- 77 of 86
- 78 of 86
- 79 of 86
- 80 of 86
- 81 of 86
- 82 of 86
- 83 of 86
- 84 of 86
- 85 of 86
- 86 of 86
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/11/dover-area-high-students-celebrate-prom-2019-style/1180076001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.