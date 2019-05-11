PHOTOS: Dover High celebrates prom 2019 in style
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Harley Brown and his date, Kendra Larson arrive to ther Dover Area High School Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Harley Brown and his date, Kendra Larson arrive to ther Dover Area High School Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Madison Cook and Daniel Shoener wait outside before the doors open for the Dover Area High School Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Madison Cook and Daniel Shoener wait outside before the doors open for the Dover Area High School Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Nathan Wolf and Lily Shearer pose for a photo prior to the Dover area High School Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Nathan Wolf and Lily Shearer pose for a photo prior to the Dover area High School Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Dover Area High School students arrive to their Prom at Ski Roundtop Resort on Saturday, May 11, 2019. J. Kelley Dentry
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/05/11/dover-area-high-students-celebrate-prom-2019-style/1180076001/