HARRISBURG – A sixth former patient has come forward to accuse a Pennsylvania sports medicine doctor of sexual misconduct.

Dr. William Vollmar was charged Friday with two felony counts of sexual assault. Prosecutors say the latest accuser saw Vollmar for sports massage while he was a track athlete at Lampeter-Strasburg High School. Vollmar is accused of performing oral sex on him without his consent during massages at Vollmar’s Lancaster County home between 1996 and 1997.

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office says the man contacted state police after Vollmar was charged last week in four of the other cases.

The 55-year-old doctor worked under contract for several school districts in the area. He’s free on $800,000 unsecured bail. A message was left with his attorney.

