Tally Fisher-Leeper of Dover Township is seeking the Republican nomination for Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans' Court. The primary is Tuesday, May 21. (Photo: Submitted)

Tally Fisher-Leeper is running for public office for the first time, and the real-estate agent from Dover Township thinks more people should be involved in local politics.

Fisher-Leeper is seeking the Republican nomination for Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans' Court in the May 21 primary.

"I’m hoping this is a stepping stone for me to maybe get more involved in communities, areas within the county, and hopefully be a voice for anybody that wants to get involved," she said.

Fisher-Leeper said she isn't very familiar with the Register of Wills position but that her management background would provide sufficient experience to run the office.

She's an independent real estate agent with a degree in marketing and management from Saint Francis University in Cambria County. She has two sons, ages 10 and 13, and has served as a coach and parent volunteer for their schools, she said.

As her kids have gotten older, her time commitments to their school activities have been waning, and she said local politics seemed like the next step for community involvement.

The York County Republican Committee endorsed Bryan Tate, the only other Republican on the ballot, to succeed outgoing Register of Wills Bradley C. Jacobs.

Jacobs also endorsed Tate as his successor in a letter to the editor in The York Dispatch.

The Republican winner on May 21 will face Pam Nicholson, the sole Democrat on the ballot in November.

"I know that the Republican party did announce early on who they were endorsing, so I thought at that point maybe I shouldn’t run because they’ve already kind of hand picked," she said. "Somebody should challenge, whether I get elected or not."

Fisher-Leeper said she hopes the Republican Party would support her if she were to win the nomination, and that if she's elected, the current staff at the Register of Wills office would stay.

"I think it’s well-run and I hope to continue that," she said.

She doesn't know if she'll run for another office in the future if she loses this year, but Fisher-Leeper said she'd like to remain involved in politics.

If not as a job, she said, maybe as a volunteer.

