Births for Friday, May 10
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ashley (Lichkus) and Ryan Rabuck: of Mt Wolf, May 6, a son.
Christie Kress and Joseph Lachnit: of York, May 7, a daughter.
Erin Walker: of York, May 8, a daughter.
Samantha (Harman) and Benjamin Starks: of York, May 8, a son.
Rachel (Murkey) and Justin Zelger: of Stewartstown, May 8, a son.
Lauren Jolley and Jon Sprow: of York, May 8, a son.
