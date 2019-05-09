Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ashley (Lichkus) and Ryan Rabuck: of Mt Wolf, May 6, a son.

Christie Kress and Joseph Lachnit: of York, May 7, a daughter.

Erin Walker: of York, May 8, a daughter.

Samantha (Harman) and Benjamin Starks: of York, May 8, a son.

Rachel (Murkey) and Justin Zelger: of Stewartstown, May 8, a son.

Lauren Jolley and Jon Sprow: of York, May 8, a son.

