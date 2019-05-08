LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Three Mile Island will close in September as legislation that would have subsidized nuclear energy stalled in the state Legislature.

Exelon Generation announced it would be shutting down the Unit 1 reactor of its Dauphin County plant as scheduled. Officials had previously given a deadline of June 1, but with no movement in the Legislature, company officials made the call early.

"We don’t see a path forward for policy changes before the June 1 fuel purchasing deadline for TMI,” said Kathleen Barrón, Exelon senior vice president, government and regulatory affairs and public policy, in a statement.

The two bills — HB 11 in the House and SB 510 in the Senate — would have incorporated nuclear providers into a credit system, along with renewable producers such as wind, solar and hydro, that would bring in additional revenue.

"In the Senate we were very close to moving out of committee and positioning (the bill) on the floor," said bill sponsor Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, but "not close to the 26 votes to move out of the Senate."

Without that revenue, the plant — operating with only one reactor after Unit 2 closed in 1979 following a partial meltdown — would not be profitable enough to sustain itself in the competitive market.

“Today I received the worst news I’ve received since taking office as the state representative for the 106th District in January 2017," said state Rep. Thomas Mehaffie, R-Dauphin, in a statement.

Mehaffie sponsored the House version of the nuclear subsidy bill. 

His father helped build the plant and it's painful to think it will now sit idle, he added.

“Perhaps most frustrating are my feelings about the inaction of the body I serve in, the state Legislature," he stated.

PHOTOS: A look back at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant accident
An air view shows the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pa., March 30, 1979. The small dome at center is where the now-called "incident" occured Wednesday. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
An air view shows the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pa., March 30, 1979. The small dome at center is where the now-called "incident" occured Wednesday. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
A cooling tower of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pa., looms behind an abandoned playground, March 30, 1979. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
A cooling tower of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pa., looms behind an abandoned playground, March 30, 1979. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
This was the scene in Goldsboro, Pa., on March 31, 1979, three days after the nuclear accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear facility in Middletown, Pa. Most people in the area following the nuclear accident either evacuated or stayed indoors. In the background at center is one of the cooling towers of the nuclear facility. March 28, 1999, will be 20th anniversary of the nation's worst nuclear accident. (AP Photo)
This was the scene in Goldsboro, Pa., on March 31, 1979, three days after the nuclear accident at the Three Mile Island nuclear facility in Middletown, Pa. Most people in the area following the nuclear accident either evacuated or stayed indoors. In the background at center is one of the cooling towers of the nuclear facility. March 28, 1999, will be 20th anniversary of the nation's worst nuclear accident. (AP Photo)
Sen. Richard Schweiker, R-Pa., left, and Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., members of a Senate Health and Scientific Research subcommittee, confer during a meeting of the panel Wednesday, April 4, 1979 in Washington. The group is probing the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)
Sen. Richard Schweiker, R-Pa., left, and Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., members of a Senate Health and Scientific Research subcommittee, confer during a meeting of the panel Wednesday, April 4, 1979 in Washington. The group is probing the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)
Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh, left, announces the closing of schools in the area around the Three Mile Island PWR, on March 30, 1979, in Harrisburg, Pa., after an accident at the nuclear power plant led to the release of radioactive gas from the reactor into the atmosphere. The governor advised the evacuation of small children and pregnant women. Standing at right is Lt. Gov. William Scranton. (AP Photo)
Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh, left, announces the closing of schools in the area around the Three Mile Island PWR, on March 30, 1979, in Harrisburg, Pa., after an accident at the nuclear power plant led to the release of radioactive gas from the reactor into the atmosphere. The governor advised the evacuation of small children and pregnant women. Standing at right is Lt. Gov. William Scranton. (AP Photo)
Evacuated women and children sleep on army cots in a sports arena, Saturday, March 31, 1979, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. They left their homes near the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Evacuated women and children sleep on army cots in a sports arena, Saturday, March 31, 1979, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. They left their homes near the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
U.S. President Jimmy Carter shown April 1, 1979 in the control room of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pa. Standing with Carter from left: Harold Denton, director of the U.S. Nuclear Agency; PA. Gov. Dick Thornburgh; Rosalyn Carter; and an unidentified control room employee. (AP Photo)
U.S. President Jimmy Carter shown April 1, 1979 in the control room of the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pa. Standing with Carter from left: Harold Denton, director of the U.S. Nuclear Agency; PA. Gov. Dick Thornburgh; Rosalyn Carter; and an unidentified control room employee. (AP Photo)
U.S. President Jimmy Carter shown April 1, 1979 in control room of nuclear plant, of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Middletown, Pa. Standing with Carter from left: Harold Denton, Director of the U.S. Nuclear Agency; PA. Gov. Dick Thornburgh; an unidentified control room employee. (AP Photo)
U.S. President Jimmy Carter shown April 1, 1979 in control room of nuclear plant, of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Middletown, Pa. Standing with Carter from left: Harold Denton, Director of the U.S. Nuclear Agency; PA. Gov. Dick Thornburgh; an unidentified control room employee. (AP Photo) Anonymous, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Red Cross volunteer leans over to make sure a youngster has everything he wants for lunch at the evacuation center in Hershey Park, Pa., April 4, 1979. Expectant mothers and preschool children were asked to remain at the center for those who live within a 5-mile radius of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
A Red Cross volunteer leans over to make sure a youngster has everything he wants for lunch at the evacuation center in Hershey Park, Pa., April 4, 1979. Expectant mothers and preschool children were asked to remain at the center for those who live within a 5-mile radius of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
Workmen at Nuclear Engineer Co.’s Hanford, Washington site on April 23, 1979 remove lid from canister holding sealed container of low level radio-action waste. The waste was transported to the Hanford waste disposal site from the Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant, Unit #1 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Mason)
Workmen at Nuclear Engineer Co.'s Hanford, Washington site on April 23, 1979 remove lid from canister holding sealed container of low level radio-action waste. The waste was transported to the Hanford waste disposal site from the Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant, Unit #1 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Mason)
A group of tourists have their photograph taken by a family member as they pose with cooling towers from Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Middletown, Pa., May 11, 1979. (AP Photo/Fred Prouser)
A group of tourists have their photograph taken by a family member as they pose with cooling towers from Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Middletown, Pa., May 11, 1979. (AP Photo/Fred Prouser)
Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers march in support of nuclear power plants outside the Johnstown War Memorial Arena, May 9, 1979. The annual stockholders' meeting of the General Public Utilities (GPU) is to be held in Johnstown on Wednesday. GPU is the parent company for Metropolitan Edison, the owners of the nuclear plant at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Penn. (AP Photo)
Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers march in support of nuclear power plants outside the Johnstown War Memorial Arena, May 9, 1979. The annual stockholders' meeting of the General Public Utilities (GPU) is to be held in Johnstown on Wednesday. GPU is the parent company for Metropolitan Edison, the owners of the nuclear plant at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg, Penn. (AP Photo)
A sign on a building in Goldsboro, Penn, with a deserted street and nuclear plant cooling towers in the background was the scene here, March 31, 1979. Many of the residents within a five-mile area have evacuated. (AP Photo/R.C. Greenawalt)
A sign on a building in Goldsboro, Penn, with a deserted street and nuclear plant cooling towers in the background was the scene here, March 31, 1979. Many of the residents within a five-mile area have evacuated. (AP Photo/R.C. Greenawalt)
Two mothers along with their children carry signs in front of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Penn., joining other anti-nuclear power plant demonstrators urging the shut-down of Three Mile Island (TMI) nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, April 8, 1979. The plant had an accident causing radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)
Two mothers along with their children carry signs in front of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Penn., joining other anti-nuclear power plant demonstrators urging the shut-down of Three Mile Island (TMI) nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, April 8, 1979. The plant had an accident causing radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)
Anti-nuclear power plant demonstrators mass on the front steps of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Penn., April 8, 1979, urging a shut-down of Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. The plant had an accident, causing radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)
Anti-nuclear power plant demonstrators mass on the front steps of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Penn., April 8, 1979, urging a shut-down of Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. The plant had an accident, causing radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)
Rev. Frederick Wedemeyer talks with parishioners outside the Zion Lutheran Church in Goldsboro, Pa., following the Palm Sunday services, April 8, 1979. In the background are cooling towers of Three Mile Island nuclear power plant that is shut down following an accident causing nuclear radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Prouser)
Rev. Frederick Wedemeyer talks with parishioners outside the Zion Lutheran Church in Goldsboro, Pa., following the Palm Sunday services, April 8, 1979. In the background are cooling towers of Three Mile Island nuclear power plant that is shut down following an accident causing nuclear radiation to leak into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Prouser)
    The bills have faced substantial opposition from Democrats, Republicans and the powerful natural gas industry alike. Many Democrats refused to back the package unless it contained substantial new support for wind and solar. Some Republicans declined to back more government tinkering with the energy market. 

    "The ability to remain competitive is important, and with the loss of the reactor covering overhead, making a profit and having viable operation was not possible," said state Rep. Mike Tobash, R-Schuylkill/Dauphin.

    HB 11 sits in the House Consumer Affairs Committee, which this past month held four public hearings. Committee Chairman Brad Roae has called it one of the most complex issues he's seen.

    Minority committee chairman Rep. Robert Matzie, D-Beaver/Allegheny stated the bill is "as complex and as far reaching as anything we’ve seen in decades," and asserted that the federal government foisted the burden of the nuclear industry onto the state.

    He said minimal investment from Exelon in its own plant would have allowed more time.

    "In my opinion, there has been significant movement toward a potential resolution over the last few weeks, making this announcement even more concerning," he said in a statement.

    Though Aument is hopeful that removal of pressure from the TMI deadline helps, he's worried the bill would lose a lot of supporters who were tied to the plant's fate.

    "My concern had been that the TMI operation was going to close regardless of our action and it was only a matter of time," Tobash said.

    Sue Helm, R-Dauphin/Lebanon, said TMI's closure was "inevitable." 

    TMI employs 675 workers, with about 1,200 during scheduled refueling outages, which would have rippling effects on local businesses and direct impact on communities surrounding the plant who rely on taxes and donations from the plant.

    Londonderry Township, which houses the plant, receives about $1 million in annual tax revenue between Dauphin County, Lower Dauphin School District and Londonderry Township, township Supervisor Steve Kopp has said.

    Community officials in Royalton, Lower Swatara Township, and Conoy Township, in Lancaster County, recently voiced their support for the plant at a Dauphin County rally.

    "It’s a sad day in Pa., that’s for sure," said Conoy Township Chairman Steve Mohr, when reached Wednesday. 

    Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement of support for workers and affected communities, and said he would not spare resources for assistance. Wolf never took a position on the legislation. 

    Many have spoken in favor of TMI's environmental benefits, large number of high-wage jobs and reliable performance on the grid, but opponents said despite the impact of a big business closing, they could not support a bill that disrupts the competitive market.

    "It is time we stop throwing good money into a situation that is never going to be profitable," Helm wrote in an email.

    Exelon spokesman Dave Marcheskie said officials called the closure now to give employees more time to adjust to the decision. Even if legislation is eventually passed, there's “no reversing the decision for TMI,” he said.

    Should the bill come up for a vote, Tobash said he would continue to have "grave concerns" about picking favorites in the market, and though environmental benefits are definitely a factor, it's not the government's role to stop market forces from affecting businesses.

    State Rep. Dave Hickernell, R-Lancaster/Dauphin disagreed, saying the closure is based on "short-term energy cost profiles that are unlikely to hold true in the long term."

    "We must think in terms of 25 to 50 years, not the last gas well we tapped or array of solar panels installed," he said in a statement.

    Though losing the facility sooner rather than later is a disappointment, the news comes at a time when the economy is in a good place for jobs and the the market has many options with additional energy resources, Tobash said.

    More than 200 employees of TMI are from Lancaster, but Mohr said they're "energetic, they're educated, and they're go-getters," and should not have a problem finding another position. Exelon has said it would secure positions for any workers who wished to relocate.

    "I do have compassion for any TMI employee who may lose their job," Helm wrote. "We will continue to work with the community and schools that will also be affected by this closing."

     

