Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Rebekah (Hauser) and Darren Hake: of York, May 5, a son.

Sarah Heverly and Jacob Ohlinger: of York, May 5, a son.

Amber Knapik and Mason Knapik: of Thomasville, May 5, a daughter.

Anne Borsa and Jedadiah Latshaw: of Dover, May 6, a son.

Darion Trimmer and Ryan Gross: of York, May 6, a son.

