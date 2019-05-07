Births for Wednesday, May 8
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Rebekah (Hauser) and Darren Hake: of York, May 5, a son.
Sarah Heverly and Jacob Ohlinger: of York, May 5, a son.
Amber Knapik and Mason Knapik: of Thomasville, May 5, a daughter.
Anne Borsa and Jedadiah Latshaw: of Dover, May 6, a son.
Darion Trimmer and Ryan Gross: of York, May 6, a son.
