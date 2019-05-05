Spring Grove student wins title at York's Distinguished Young Women competition
The 2019 title for Distinguished Young Woman of York County went to a Spring Grove Area High School student.
Ivy Snyder, who took first place at the Saturday, May 4, competition, received $15,500 in college scholarships, a large portion of the approximately $40,000 awarded overall to the 30 participants.
Snyder performed on the piano for the talent portion of the program.
In addition to winning the overall competition, Snyder won the Leadership Award and was recognized in the categories for interview, scholastic achievement and self-expression.
This was the 54th year of the local competition.
Other winners: Several other young women were recognized at Saturday's event:
- First runner up: Charlotte Long from Central York High School
- Second runner up: Andrea Hebel from Susquehannock High School
- Third runner up: Leah Krieger from Red Lion Area High School
- Fourth runner up: Ellery Nakielny, home school
- Spirit Award: Paige Gordon from York Catholic High School
- Leadership Award: Snyder, Hebel, Krieger, Olivia Smeltzer from Dallastown Area High School and Grace Anne Shaw from Kennard Dale High School
- Interview: Snyder and Long
- Scholastics: Snyder and Taylor Forry from Northeastern High School
- Talent: Krieger and Hebel
- Fitness: Gordon and Katie Hoster from South Western High School
- Self Expression: Snyder and Rayven Dickson from William Penn High School
- Be Your Best Self: Hoster
