Ivy Snyder, a student at Spring Grove Area High School, performs on the piano for the 2019 Distinguished Young Women of York County competition. Snyder won first place. (Photo: Submitted)

The 2019 title for Distinguished Young Woman of York County went to a Spring Grove Area High School student.

Ivy Snyder, who took first place at the Saturday, May 4, competition, received $15,500 in college scholarships, a large portion of the approximately $40,000 awarded overall to the 30 participants.

Snyder performed on the piano for the talent portion of the program.

In addition to winning the overall competition, Snyder won the Leadership Award and was recognized in the categories for interview, scholastic achievement and self-expression.

This was the 54th year of the local competition.

Ivy Snyder, a student at Spring Grove Area High School, won first place at the 2019 Distinguished Young Women of York County competition. (Photo: Submitted)

Other winners: Several other young women were recognized at Saturday's event:

First runner up: Charlotte Long from Central York High School

Second runner up: Andrea Hebel from Susquehannock High School

Third runner up: Leah Krieger from Red Lion Area High School

Fourth runner up: Ellery Nakielny, home school

Spirit Award: Paige Gordon from York Catholic High School

Leadership Award: Snyder, Hebel, Krieger, Olivia Smeltzer from Dallastown Area High School and Grace Anne Shaw from Kennard Dale High School

Interview: Snyder and Long

Scholastics: Snyder and Taylor Forry from Northeastern High School

Talent: Krieger and Hebel

Fitness: Gordon and Katie Hoster from South Western High School

Self Expression: Snyder and Rayven Dickson from William Penn High School

Be Your Best Self: Hoster

