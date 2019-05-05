Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

April (Walker) and Ryan Krodel: of Glen Rock, April 30, a daughter.

Ashlyn (Reitzel) and Jacob Manahan: of York, April 30, a son.

Catalena Cachat and Cody Rockwell: of Chambersburg, May 1, a daughter.

Lauren Dobson and Philip Yim: of York, May 1, a daughter.

Brandi Vick and Cody Miller: of Dallastown, May 2, a son.

Amarryllies Toro: of York, May 2, a son.

