Births for Monday, May 6
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
April (Walker) and Ryan Krodel: of Glen Rock, April 30, a daughter.
Ashlyn (Reitzel) and Jacob Manahan: of York, April 30, a son.
Catalena Cachat and Cody Rockwell: of Chambersburg, May 1, a daughter.
Lauren Dobson and Philip Yim: of York, May 1, a daughter.
Brandi Vick and Cody Miller: of Dallastown, May 2, a son.
Amarryllies Toro: of York, May 2, a son.
