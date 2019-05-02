Share This Story!
Coroner called to shooting in York City
The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting in York City Thursday evening.
Staff report
Published 7:39 p.m. ET May 2, 2019
The shooting was reported at 6:46 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in the 200 block of South Pershing Avenue, according to York County 911.
York City Police are on the scene, 911 said.
Check back later for more information.
