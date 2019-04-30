LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Baughman, Bettie

Chronister, Evelyn

Cramer, Gerald

Desenberg, Carrie

Drawbaugh, Joyce

Dusman, June

Fortney, Barry

Geesey, Wanda

Gochoco, Jacinto

Gregory, Kathleen

Haas, David

Hamm, Lola

Hilt, Bruce

Leeds, Rosalee

Massey, Richard

McClune, Betty

McGuigan, Brian

Peterman, Daniel

Swengel, Troy

Warner, James

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/30/local-obituaries-tuesday-april-30/3620756002/