Boomer, the York Revolution's team dog, has begun his ninth and final season as the team's biggest four-legged fan.

The team announced his departure Sunday, April 28, at the first "Bark in the Park" event of the season sponsored by East York Veterinary Center. He has been with the team since 2010 through the assistance of the York County SPCA.

But Boomer won't be leaving for good, as he'll most likely visit PeoplesBank Park in future seasons, said Revs General Manager John Gibson.

The mixed-breed rescue dog — who is also a therapy dog — is known for getting plenty of pets throughout York County and serving as the namesake of Boomer's Book Club, presented by Harrisburg University.

Under the program, Boomer has visited thousands of local students to encourage them to improve their reading skills with the catch of possibly receiving Revs tickets and other prizes.

He also takes part in the Revs' "Bark in the Park" event on Sundays, where hundreds of dogs visit PeoplesBank Park with a chance to win prizes to carry home.

The team is now looking for a successor.

Boomer, the York Revolution's team dog, is serving his ninth and final season.

