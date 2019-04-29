York County Commissioner Chris Reilly (Photo: York county Commissioner Chris Reilly)

York County Commissioner Chris Reilly, a Republican incumbent seeking his sixth term on the board, announced Monday, April 29, that if reelected, this term will be his last.

In his closing remarks at a debate, hosted by the Republican Club of York County, Reilly, 57, became emotional.

"For 30 years, I've served our beloved GOP here in York County," he said. "For six years, I served as mayor of Dallastown, and for the last 20 years, I've served as your county commissioner."

After the debate, Reilly said he loves what he does and loves the residents of York County.

"I just feel that at the end of four years, when I've attended to some unfinished business, it's going to be time to step away and look at new endeavors," he said.

Reilly served his first two terms on the board from 1996 to 2003, followed by one term away from the board, and then he was elected again in 2007.

The York County Republican Committee endorsed him in his reelection bid this year ahead of the May 21 primary.

Ron Smith, Julie Wheeler and Steve Chronister, three other Republican candidates for county commissioner, were also at the debate. Republican Blanda Nace did not participate.

All five Republicans will be on the ballot in the primary.

"I humbly, respectfully ask for your support on May 21," Reilly said in his closing remarks. "And I guess I will end by saying, if any of you are hiring in 2023, give me a shout."

