Woman charged with killing Dover Twp. husband missing since 2011
A woman has been charged in York County with the homicide of her husband, who went missing in 2011.
Virginia L. Hayden, 67, of Carlisle, was charged with criminal homicide, theft by deception, forgery, tampering with public records and related charges.
Thomas Hayden Sr. of Dover Township has been missing since 2011.
Virginia Hayden had a preliminary arraignment before District Judge David C. Eshbach at 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 29, and is being held at York County Prison. She is not eligible for bail.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
