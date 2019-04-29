Tesla. (Photo: Nicolas Ares)

Three different rock and metal bands will be headlining the 2019 York Fair in what has been dubbed Triple Play Tuesday.

Tesla, a critically acclaimed rock quintet from Sacramento, will play at the fair 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, along with southern metal band Jackyl and Maryland-based KIX.

Tesla has been producing hard rock music for more than 30 years and has sold more than 25 million albums. Last month, it released a new album titled "Shock."

The group has also toured with bands such as Styx and Def Leppard.

More: Country music star Brad Paisley joins York Fair's 2019 grandstand concert lineup

More: EDITORIAL: A fresh start for the York Fair

Jackyl, which formed in 1991 in Georgia, is a southern heavy metal band and may be best known for "The Lumberjack," which features a chainsaw solo.

The band touts two Guinness World Records for playing 100 concerts in 50 days and 21 concerts in a 24-hour period, according to the band's website, www.jackyl.com.

KIX, the final band, is a pop metal band that first was known as The Shooze and gained notoriety as a cover band before releasing its self-titled debut album in 1981. In 2014, it released the album "Rock Your Face Off," the first work the group had put out in two decades.

Tickets are $25 and $25 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at yorkfair.com. Those interested can also order tickets by phone at 717-848-2044.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/29/tesla-head-trio-rock-and-metal-bands-performing-york-fair/3620114002/