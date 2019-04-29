Tesla to head trio of rock and metal bands performing at York Fair
Three different rock and metal bands will be headlining the 2019 York Fair in what has been dubbed Triple Play Tuesday.
Tesla, a critically acclaimed rock quintet from Sacramento, will play at the fair 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, along with southern metal band Jackyl and Maryland-based KIX.
Tesla has been producing hard rock music for more than 30 years and has sold more than 25 million albums. Last month, it released a new album titled "Shock."
The group has also toured with bands such as Styx and Def Leppard.
Jackyl, which formed in 1991 in Georgia, is a southern heavy metal band and may be best known for "The Lumberjack," which features a chainsaw solo.
The band touts two Guinness World Records for playing 100 concerts in 50 days and 21 concerts in a 24-hour period, according to the band's website, www.jackyl.com.
KIX, the final band, is a pop metal band that first was known as The Shooze and gained notoriety as a cover band before releasing its self-titled debut album in 1981. In 2014, it released the album "Rock Your Face Off," the first work the group had put out in two decades.
Tickets are $25 and $25 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at yorkfair.com. Those interested can also order tickets by phone at 717-848-2044.
