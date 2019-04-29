Share This Story!
Police searching for West Manchester Twp. retail theft suspects
The West Manchester Township Police Department is seeking identification of two Hispanic males who allegedly attempted to steal nearly $300 worth of items from Giant.
West Manchester Township Police are seeking identification of two men who allegedly attempted to steal nearly $300 worth of items from Giant.
On Saturday, Feb. 23, a manager at the store located at 1255 Carlisle Road reported the pair tried to leave the store with two carts full of meat and coffee.
The suspects, who are described as Hispanic and around 30 years old, allegedly abandoned the carts when confronted and fled in a red Mazda Protégé south on Carlisle Road toward York City.
One man was reported as being tall and the other much shorter.
Anyone who is able to identify the suspects should contact the police department at 717-792-9514.
— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.
