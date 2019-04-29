LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Lorelei and Adam Delp: of York, April 27, a daughter.

Angelique Pinero and Kristopher Ray: of York, April 28, a daughter.

Ashley (Tomes) and Joshua Dausinger: of Mount Wolf, April 28, a son.

