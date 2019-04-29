Michael Anderson, 23, is the youngest candidate running for a York County office in 2019. Anderson, a Democrat, is running for Prothonotary. (Photo: Submitted)

Michael Anderson may be only 23 years old, but the York College graduate is already married, owns his own home and manages the collections department at the civil law firm where he works.

Now, Anderson is running for York County Prothonotary and seeking the Democratic nomination in the May 21 primary. He'll face fellow Democratic candidates Sandra Harrison and Christina Stetler.

"Age, to me, has never been a limiting factor," he said. "I don’t think it should be a limiting factor to this, either."

Before his promotion to department manager at Leopold & Associates, PLLC, which specializes in debt collection, litigation and other areas of civil law, Anderson was a paralegal.

He has a background in law and is "very familiar" with the prothonotary office in York County and the offices in the state's other 66 counties, he said.

"We don’t have a standardized court system in Pennsylvania, so every single office is different," he said. "That being said, I think York County already has a good system."

Anderson said he'd like to implement a better online docketing system in York County and oversee the implementation of the office's move to e-filing.

A younger person who’s more technologically involved would have a better chance of executing that change, he said.

Other changes he'd like to see are potentially expanding the hours for passport applications and improving the office's efficiency when it comes to mailing out notices and documents to attorneys.

Anderson graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science and government from York College of Pennsylvania, and before that attended Dallastown Area High School.

In 2018 he was campaign manager for Democratic state house candidate Steve Snell, who ran against Republican state Rep. Stan Saylor in the 94th district but failed to unseat the longtime incumbent.

The decision to run for prothonotary now, instead of waiting a few years to gain more experience, was all about timing, Anderson said, citing the fact that Republican incumbent Pam Lee will not seek reelection this year, leaving the seat open.

Anderson doesn't think his age would be an obstacle if he were to win, he said.

"I think people are going to see what I am: a hard worker who knows how to get the job done," he said.

If this were a standard job interview, Anderson said he thinks he would most likely get the job.

"If you get someone in here who has no background in civil law and no experience in office management, they probably will have a hard time getting in on day one to manage that office well and efficiently," he said.

Anderson and 10 other candidates running for county offices will participate in a bipartisan forum, presented by York Stands Up, at 6 p.m. Monday, May 6, in Weinstock Lecture Hall at York College.

The event is free, but there is limited space and organizers are requesting that attendees reserve a seat online. For more information or to register, visit York Stands Up on Facebook.

