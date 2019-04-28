Share This Story!
National Weather Service issues overnight frost advisory for York County
The advisory is in effect for York County from 2 to 8 a.m. Monday, April 29.
York County residents with gardens and potted plants should take steps to protect sensitive vegetation from chilly temperatures overnight Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS at State College issued a frost advisory for York County and surrounding areas from 2 to 8 a.m. Monday, April 29, with temperatures forecast to dip to the low- to mid-30s.
Frost and freezing conditions could damage vegetation. Potted plants should be brought indoors, and other precautions should be taken to protect "tender plants," the advisory said.
