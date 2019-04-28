Buy Photo Daffodils are delivered to the PA Garden Show of York Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The show, themed "Flowers on Parade," is in Memorial Hall at the York Expo Center March 1-3. Hours Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $10. Children are free with multi-day passes and and senior discounts offered. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County residents with gardens and potted plants should take steps to protect sensitive vegetation from chilly temperatures overnight Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS at State College issued a frost advisory for York County and surrounding areas from 2 to 8 a.m. Monday, April 29, with temperatures forecast to dip to the low- to mid-30s.

Frost and freezing conditions could damage vegetation. Potted plants should be brought indoors, and other precautions should be taken to protect "tender plants," the advisory said.

