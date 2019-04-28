LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Cristina (Serrano) and Devante Lucas: of York, April 23, a daughter.

Megan Zorbaugh and Richard Walker: of Mount Wolf, April 23, a son.

Caitlyn (Krout) and Michael Stokes: of Wrightsville, April 23, a son.

Joshlyn Koller: of York, April 24, a daughter.

Stephanie Kogut and Thomas Delaney Jr.: of York, April 24, a daughter.

Mackenzie (Crawford) and Scott Adams: of Dover, April 25, a daughter.

Lily De Jesus and Roberto Soto Ortiz: of York, April 25, a son.

Heather Lauck: of Hanover, April 26, a son.

Amanda (Grove) and Joshua Bell: of York, April 26, twin daughters.

Kimberly (Druck) and Jonathan Mummert: of York, April 26, a daughter.

Katherine (Colbourn) and John Smith IV: of Delta, April 26, a son.

Rebecca (Shue) and Philip Eberly: of Lancaster, April 26, a daughter.

Sujeiry (Reinoso) and Shanomar Ogilvie: of York, April 26, a son.

 

