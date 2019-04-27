Meagan Given, right, executive director of Give Local York, represented the non-profit organization at the 2018 Spirit of YoCo Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Philanthropist Robert W. Pullo, helped to found the organization. (Photo: Courtesy: York County Economic Alliance)

York County is celebrating its second annual Big Give Day Friday with a goal of at least 300 participating nonprofits and $3 million raised.

The 24-hour giving day, hosted by Give Local York, already has 320 nonprofits signed up, and organizer Meagan Given is optimistic it can reach its financial goal.

Lancaster County's Extraordinary Give — a similar 24-hour give day that just completed its seventh year — went from about $1.6 million to about $3.6 million from its first to second year, she said, and Give Local York exceeded its $1 million goal last year, coming in at just under $1.5 million.

Last year, was a learning experience, Given said, but strategic changes were made, such as more events scheduled around happy hour and First Friday.

"The first year everyone was kind of throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what stuck," she said.

Also new this year is a user-friendly technology platform and the opportunity to not just give financially but sign up as a volunteer, Given said.

"What's really cool is that this is a countywide event," she said, adding that about 50 events will take place outside York City, with many nonprofits collaborating.

A group of Eastern York nonprofits are hosting a breakfast at Hallam's Hallamshire Restaurant, followed by a happy hour and cornhole downtown, and about a dozen area nonprofits will have food trucks, games and family activities at the Markets at Hanover.

Buy Photo York City Mayor Michael Helfrich talks with Bob Pullo of the White Rose Leadership Institute afte a press conference at the Appell Center, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, announcing Give Local York, a 24-hour fundraising marathon, will take place on May 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Some organizations have multiple events, such as the York County History Center, which has free admission to two of its museums, a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activity and scavenger hunt for students, a tavern tasting with music from YorVoice and a DNA kit giveaway.

York County Libraries has family-friendly events at 15 different locations throughout the county, ranging from dining and dance to story time and book discussions.

A full list of events is available at givelocalyork.org, as well as a downloadable program.

Within First Friday, there will be about another 100 events, including a pickleball tournament on North Beaver Street, performances in Continental Square, a local celebrity karaoke contest, and an old time folk music jam.

Buy Photo The York Symphony Orchestra rehearses for the Back in the USSR concert at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Friday, May 4, 2018. The orchestra received 20 donations totaling $1,406 during Friday's inaugural Give Local York fundraising drive. Back in the USSR will feature music of Shostakovich and Prokofiev. The performance is Saturday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Appell Center. Single tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for students and are available online at www.YorkSymphony.org and by calling 717-846-1111. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Big Give Party, at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Strand-Capitol) will kick off at 7 p.m. with Bustle & Bump playing on top of the Capitol marquee. Aortic Valve will then present a silent disco — where everyone dances together wearing headphones — from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A photo booth and interactive social media mosaic wall — made up of hashtagged photos from this year and last year's Big Give Day — will be set up in the lobby.

Doors will open at 10 p.m. for the 10:30 p.m. finale show from Central City Orchestra, leading up to the midnight grand total reveal.

"Give Local is really meant to be a celebration," Given said. "I would love for give day to become sort of a holiday for York."

