Christina Stetler, 43, of Newberry Township is seeking the Democratic nomination for York County Prothonotary ahead of the May 21 primary. (Photo: Submitted)

Christina Stetler has a background working with historic records at the Pennsylvania State Archives, and the Newberry Township resident wants to bring that experience to York County government as the next prothonotary.

Stetler, 43, is one of three Democratic candidates vying for her party's nomination in the May 21 primary and later hoping to win against the lone Republican candidate, Allison Blew, in November.

"To have someone in our (prothonotary) office who’s responsible for all of our civil court filings, that person really has to understand how important those records are, not only for current filings but also how important those records will come to be later on," she said.

The prothonotary is the clerk of the civil division of the Court of Common Pleas. The office handles all civil litigation, including mortgage foreclosures, divorce filings and personal injury cases, among others.

Two other candidates will compete in the Democratic primary: Michael Anderson of York City and Sandra Harrison of Manchester Township.

Pam Lee, Republican prothonotary, is not seeking reelection.

More: After 2019, two York County Republican women will step away from public office

More: Prothonotary bid: Sandra Harrison becomes second 'Grandview Five' woman to run for county office

Prior to running for office, Stetler worked in the nonprofit sector for about 15 years.

She was the membership and annual giving coordinator for the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation in Harrisburg and worked in the state archives for three years.

Both entities are affiliated with the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.

Goals for office: Based on what she's learned so far, Stetler said she thinks the York County prothonotary office is doing a good job.

She's interested in potentially streamlining the passport process at the office, but she said she'd want to speak with the office staff about their recommendations and observations before making any changes.

Stetler's management experience from her time in the nonprofit sector and her ability to work with people from all different backgrounds would serve her well as the administrative leader of the prothonotary office, she said.

Originally from New Jersey, Stetler moved to York County with her husband, a York County native, in 2004.

The county has been good to them, she said, and with a family history in local politics — her grandfather was a county commissioner in New Jersey — Stetler said she wanted to serve the community through politics, too.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do, to start getting more involved in my community, to start giving back," she said of joining the race.

Stetler and 10 other candidates running for county offices will participate in a forum at 6 p.m. Monday, May 6, in Weinstock Lecture Hall at York College of Pennsylvania.

The event is free, but there is limited space and organizers are requesting that attendees reserve a seat online. For more information or to register, visit York Stands Up on Facebook.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/25/stetler-brings-historical-perspective-york-county-prothonotary-race/3565113002/