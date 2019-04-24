Buy Photo Gordon Weith presents a wreath for the Veterans Treatment Court Mentors during the Memorial Day service at York County Veterans Memorial Park, Monday, May 28, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County will be dedicating a flagpole and honoring several deceased veterans as a part of its Memorial Day service next month.

A wreath-laying event will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in York City's Penn Park. The following veterans will be honored:

Staff Sgt. Calvin C. Rice, Jr., who attended William Penn High School and died in Vietnam in 1969. He posthumously received a Silver Star and will have a flagpole dedicated in his name.

Marine Sgt. Benjamin Hines, a Dallastown graduate who was killed Monday, April 8, by a Taliban roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Marine Sgt. Cristopher Slutman, a Delaware native with parents in Lower Windsor Township who also was killed by the roadside bomb.

York County Director of Veterans Affairs Terry Gendron will be the master of ceremonies.

Harold Redding, a local veteran who this year received the George H. Eyler award for lifelong service to veterans and the community, will speak alongside multiple local and state officials.

Parking will be available at St. Patrick Church and William Penn High School. All city parking will be free as well.

