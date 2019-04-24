LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amy (Livelsberger) and Greg Pituch: of Spring Grove, April 22, a daughter.

Linsey and Aaron Boone: of York, April 22, a daughter.

Nikki (Collins) and Joshua Crowe: of Mount Wolf, April 23, a son.

Amanda (Cook) Becker and Brock Emery: of Waynesboro, April 23, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/24/births-thursday-april-25/3566728002/