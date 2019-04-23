The York Dispatch staff named finalists for six PAPME awards
The York Dispatch has six finalists in five categories in the 2018 Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors contest.
PAPME announced finalists this week. The finalists' placements will be announced at the awards banquet on May 17 in Harrisburg.
The York Dispatch staff is a finalist in Best Spot News Coverage for "Two York City Firefighters Killed in Collapse."
City Editor Gayle Eubank is a finalist for Best Editorial Writing.
Sports reporter Jacob Calvin Meyer is a finalist in the Best Sports Feature Story category for "Brother's memory Drives York High Football Standout."
Photographer Bill Kalina is a finalist in the Best Sports Photo category.
Photographer Dawn Sagert is a finalist twice in the Best Short Video category, for "Community Embraces During S.P.I.N. Candlelight Vigil for Fallen Firefighters," and "York Giving Helping Hands Serves Homeless."
Community embraces during S.P.I.N. candlelight vigil for York City fallen firefighters.
York Giving Helping Hands, a grassroots effort that began in July, continues to feed, clothe and love York City's homeless. York Dispatch
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.