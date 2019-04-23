The York Dispatch has six finalists in five categories in the 2018 Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors contest.

PAPME announced finalists this week. The finalists' placements will be announced at the awards banquet on May 17 in Harrisburg.

The York Dispatch staff is a finalist in Best Spot News Coverage for "Two York City Firefighters Killed in Collapse."

City Editor Gayle Eubank is a finalist for Best Editorial Writing.

Sports reporter Jacob Calvin Meyer is a finalist in the Best Sports Feature Story category for "Brother's memory Drives York High Football Standout."

Photographer Bill Kalina is a finalist in the Best Sports Photo category.

Photographer Bill Kalina is a finalist in the Best Sports Photo category. Everett Sachs, 9, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, photographs riders during the 14th Annual YWCA York Y-Tri at Lake Redman Sunday, June 24, 2018. Everett, whose family was visiting in Baltimore, was waiting to get a photo of his older brothers competing in the race. Competitors completed a 500-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride and 5K run during the event. Bill Kalina photo

Photographer Dawn Sagert is a finalist twice in the Best Short Video category, for "Community Embraces During S.P.I.N. Candlelight Vigil for Fallen Firefighters," and "York Giving Helping Hands Serves Homeless."

