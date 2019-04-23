Work Labor Worker Task Construction Concrete (Photo: MaxPixel's contributors)

The 11 York County residents who died while on the job last year will be honored at a memorial event put on by the York-Adams Counties Central Labor Council.

The event, a part of International Workers Memorial Day, will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Kiwanis Lake.

“Every worker deserves to be confident that while doing their jobs, their employers are doing everything they can to protect them,” said council President Tom Santone. “No employer who provides a safe workplace should be at a competitive disadvantage to those that take short cuts and disregard safety laws at the expense of safety.”

The event honoring those who have died, been disabled, injured or made sick by their work takes place April 28 each year. It also recognizes the families and communities of those individuals.

The Labor Council will also announce the winner of its 2019 Richard L Boyd Worker's Memorial Day essay winner at the event.

