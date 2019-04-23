Buy Photo Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

State dog wardens will be making the rounds in York County throughout the month of May to make sure all pet dogs are properly licensed.

The law requires all dogs aged 3 months and older to be licensed by Jan. 1 each year.

Fees are $6.50 per each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Discounted licenses are available for senior citizens and persons with disabilities at a rate of $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

The maximum fine for noncompliance is $300 per violation, plus court costs.

Dog owners may buy licenses online at doglicenses.us, in person at the York County treasurer's office or by mail sent to the office at 28 E. Market St., York City.

For more information, visit yorkcountypa.gov or call the treasurer's office at 717-771-9603.

