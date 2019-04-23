LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Blessing, Nelson

Brown, Ruth

Cintron, Julio

Doyle, William

Dusman, June

Gingerich, Robert

Heistand, Louise

Hoke, Allen

Holtzapple, William

Hyde, Curtis

Innerst, Jay

Jordan, Matthew

Kiser, Janet

Long, Charles

Lucabaugh, Wanda

Murray, Kenneth

Peddicord, Donna

Snelbaker, Robert

Torres, Mayra

Weitkamp, Sharon

Witmer, Donald

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/23/local-obituaries-tuesday-april-23/3542381002/