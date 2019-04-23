Local obituaries for Tuesday, April 23
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Blessing, Nelson
Brown, Ruth
Cintron, Julio
Doyle, William
Dusman, June
Gingerich, Robert
Heistand, Louise
Hoke, Allen
Holtzapple, William
Hyde, Curtis
Innerst, Jay
Jordan, Matthew
Kiser, Janet
Long, Charles
Lucabaugh, Wanda
Murray, Kenneth
Peddicord, Donna
Snelbaker, Robert
Torres, Mayra
Weitkamp, Sharon
Witmer, Donald
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/23/local-obituaries-tuesday-april-23/3542381002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.