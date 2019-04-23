York County alerted residents on its Facebook page April 23, 2019, about a scam to collect fees for providing property assessment information. The county advised residents to ignore the letters. (Photo: Submitted)

Some York County residents are receiving letters soliciting payment for a "property assessment profile," but the county is advising citizens to ignore the letters, calling the operation a scam.

In a post on the York County Facebook page around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, the county shared a photo of a letter sent to a resident from a company called Property Profile Inc., with a return address in Glendora, California.

"If you get the photographed document in the mail, throw it out," the post stated.

For a fee of $86, the company purports to offer a profile of the recipient's assessed property value, market value, a flood report and other information, according to the letter.

In the Facebook post, the county said property assessment information is available on the county website or at the assessment office.

"Further, the parcel number — 4.80001E+17 — resembles an Excel spreadsheet’s translation of a large number," the post stated. "Our parcel numbers are 18 digits and contain no symbols."

