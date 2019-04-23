Share This Story!
Crash closes road in Paradise Township
East Berlin Road in Paradise Township is shut down Tuesday evening after a two-vehicle crash there, according to York County 911.
Staff report
Published 7:39 p.m. ET April 23, 2019 | Updated 7:59 p.m. ET April 23, 2019
East Berlin Road in Paradise Township is shut down Tuesday evening after a two-vehicle crash there, according to York County 911.
The crash was reported at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, on East Berlin Road between Dairy Lane and Church Road, according to the 911 webcad.
A helicopter was being sent in to transport injured people, but it was called back, according to 911.
Check back later for more information.
