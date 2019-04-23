Births for Wednesday, April 24
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Melissa Hemler and Zachary Sterner: of Hanover, April 20, a son.
Jennifer and Evan Stitzer: of York, April 21, a son.
Louise Djeumo-Kamdem and Ivan Kamdem: of Seven Valleys, April 21, a son.
Awele Monu-Azinge and Steve Adinlewa: of Red Lion, April 21, a daughter.
Ashley (Myers) and Joshua Zimmerman: of Glen Rock, April 22, a daughter.
