Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Melissa Hemler and Zachary Sterner: of Hanover, April 20, a son.

Jennifer and Evan Stitzer: of York, April 21, a son.

Louise Djeumo-Kamdem and Ivan Kamdem: of Seven Valleys, April 21, a son.

Awele Monu-Azinge and Steve Adinlewa: of Red Lion, April 21, a daughter.

Ashley (Myers) and Joshua Zimmerman: of Glen Rock, April 22, a daughter.

