President Donald Trump stands in the rain with members of Bikers for Trump and supporters after saying the Pledge of Allegiance, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Trump's hand is covering a Harley-Davidson racing patch on the man's shirt. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP)

President Donald Trump, who blessed a Harley-Davidson boycott last summer, shifted to supporting the company after it announced lower first-quarter sales, which the iconic motorcycle-maker blamed in part on increased tariffs.

The company, with a large plant in Springettsbury Township, last year announced plans to move some facilities overseas due to tariffs imposed by the European Union in retaliation for Trump's tariffs on EU products.

The announcement drew the president's ire.

Trump said in an August 2018 Tweet that it was "great" that "many Harley-Davidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas."

But in a Thursday morning tweet, the president commiserated with the company and pledged retaliation.

"So unfair to U.S. We will Reciprocate!" he wrote.

“Harley Davidson has struggled with Tariffs with the EU, currently paying 31%. They’ve had to move production overseas to try and offset some of that Tariff that they’ve been hit with which will rise to 66% in June of 2021.” @MariaBartiromo So unfair to U.S. We will Reciprocate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Harley-Davidson's worldwide retail sales decreased 3.8% in the first quarter of 2019; international sales were down 3.3% and U.S. retail sales were down 4.2%, according to a company release.

Harley-Davidson said in a company release that operating income decreased due to lower revenues, unfavorable product mix and increased tariffs.

The company is also grappling with finding new customers. Harley-Davidson aims to garner 2 million new riders in the U.S. through 2027 with it's More Roads plan.

