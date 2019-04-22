LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Daleiska Santiago Lugo and Milton Mercado Ruiz: of York, April 19, a son.

Jade Shellenberger: of York, April 19, a son.

Carley (Love) Love-Sipe and Ryan Sipe: of Red Lion, April 19, a son.

Bryanne (Stine) and Matthew Gannon: of Red Lion, April 20, a son.

Tabitha Stickle and Robert Youmans: of York, April 20, a daughter.

Cassie Koehler and Lawrence Scott: of Etters, April 20, a daughter.

Nicole Gillespie: of Brogue, April 20, a daughter.

