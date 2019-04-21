Births for Monday, April 22
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ginger (Smith) Pifer and Vance Witmer: of York, April 16, a son.
Hayley (Resto) and Colin Tate Lau: of York, April 17, a son.
Kristen (Keesee) and Jason Long: of York, April 18, a daughter.
Happiness (Nnanna Samuel) and Chad Williams: of York, April 18, a daughter.
Kayla (Smith) and Matthew Bricker: of Dover, April 19, a son.
