A car caught fire on Ducktown Road in Hellam Township on Saturday, April 20 (Photo courtesy of the Hellam Township Police Department). (Photo: Submitted)

A car was wrecked after catching fire in Hellam Township near Flinchbaugh's Orchard at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, according to Wrightsville Fire Chief Chad Livelsberger.

The driver was heading down Ducktown Road and noticed smoke coming from the car's dashboard, Livelsberger said. The driver pulled to the side of the road and started to see flames, he said.

"She did the right thing, noticing smoke and pulling over and calling 911," Livelsberger said.

Wrighstville Fire and Rescue and Hellam Fire Company responded to the fire. The driver was the only person in the car, and nobody was injured, he said.

