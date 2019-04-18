Share This Story!Let friends in your social network know what you are reading aboutFacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterestREAD: Redacted Mueller report postedDepartment of Justice has released a redacted version of the Mueller report.Post to FacebookREAD: Redacted Mueller report posted Department of Justice has released a redacted version of the Mueller report. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/18/read-redacted-mueller-report-posted/3507562002/CancelSendSent!A link has been sent to your friend's email address.Posted!A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. Join the ConversationTo find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQsComments This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion. READ: Redacted Mueller report postedDispatch Staff Published 11:57 a.m. ET April 18, 2019 | Updated 11:59 a.m. ET April 18, 2019CONNECTTWEETLINKEDINCOMMENTEMAILMOREMore: Mueller report Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/18/read-redacted-mueller-report-posted/3507562002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.