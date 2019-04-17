Buy Photo From left, Sam Reimold, of Stewartstown, Vic Winstead, of Springettsbury Township, Dennis Lerew, of Seven Valleys, Paul Fialcowitz, of Spring Grove, and Bob Beaver, also of Spring Grove, along with Jake Hoover, not pictured, were acknowledged by the York County Rail Trail Authority for their dedication with the Trail Champion Award. Thursday, October 31, 2013. John A. Pavoncello photo - jpavoncello@yorkdispatch.com (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Lazzaro Creative and Design, a Baltimore/D.C.-based videography company, will produce a marketing video to highlight the Heritage Rail Trail County Park.

The York County Board of Commissioner unanimously approved the $16,500 video project, which will be funded in part by a $10,000 grant from the Explore York Tourism Grant Program, on Wednesday, April 17.

The remaining $6,500 will come from the York County public relations department, said Mark Walters, county spokesman and public relations director.

Walters said the rail trail is "an amazing place" and an important asset to the county, and he hopes to bring more people into the county through the promotion.

"My intent is to literally have someone maybe sitting in a hotel lobby, see this video and say, 'I'm canceling my dinner, I'm going to the rail trail,'" he said.

Director/producer Brian Lazzaro lives in Railroad and serves on the borough council, but he does video work all over the country. He attended film school at New York University.

More: Heritage Rail Trail under construction in Springettsbury Township

More: PHOTOS: York County Heritage Rail Trail construction

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/17/york-countys-heritage-rail-trail-get-hollywood-treatment-new-promotional-video/3488871002/