GETTYSBURG – Investigators believe the partial collapse of a home in a rural area of Pennsylvania likely caused the death of a 73-year-old woman whose body was found inside.

State police spokeswoman Trooper Megan Frazer said Wednesday that Carol Burke-Goodman was on the second floor of her home north of Gettysburg when the entire second floor collapsed.

Police were asked to check on her at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and could not immediately get inside the home safely.

An excavator was called in, and about nine hours later the woman’s body was recovered.

Police say Burke-Goodman’s death is not considered suspicious.

