The York County Board of Commissioners approved a $15,000 feasibility study Wednesday, April 17, to determine the cost and construction requirements to build a morgue and office space for the York County Coroner's Office at the York County Prison.

C.S. Davidson Inc., a civil engineering company based in York City, will perform the study and most likely will present its findings to the York County Prison Board in May, said John A. Klinedinst, an engineer with the company.

The prison board voted March 12 to authorize the commissioners to move forward with the study.

York County Coroner Pam Gay has been talking about the need for the county to have its own morgue since she took office in 2014.

The county has shared a small morgue with York Hospital for decades, often running out of room and relying on the hospitality of local funeral homes to store overflow bodies.

The coroner's office is housed at the Pleasant Acres annex building, which the county sold to Premier Healthcare Management in 2018 along with Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

