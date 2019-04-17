LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Elizabeth (McCullough) and Daniel Wecker: of York, April 15, a son.

Taylor Day and Shawn Snell: of Spring Grove, April 15, a daughter.

Carla (Posey) and Jim Cook: of Lewisberry, April 16, a son.

Lacey (Taylor) and John Eckert III: of Red Lion April 17, a daughter.

 

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/17/births-thursday-april-18/3500727002/