Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Elizabeth (McCullough) and Daniel Wecker: of York, April 15, a son.
Taylor Day and Shawn Snell: of Spring Grove, April 15, a daughter.
Carla (Posey) and Jim Cook: of Lewisberry, April 16, a son.
Lacey (Taylor) and John Eckert III: of Red Lion April 17, a daughter.
