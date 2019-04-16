Buy Photo Ives Brothers Stunting performs during the York Bike Week Harley-Davidson York Vehicle Operations Open House in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York Bike Week will kick off Wednesday, Sept. 18 with week-long events culminating on Saturday, Sept. 21 with the 25th Annual York Bike Night parade, York City announced in a release.

Harley-Davidson ended its longstanding tradition of holding an open house at its Springettsbury Township factory during Bike Night, but event organizers added to the city's typical offerings to keep the event alive.

The event will begin that Wednesday with a "Roll In Party" at Quaker steak and Lube, with a DJ on the patio and vendors on display.

On Thursday, York Fairground will open up with vendors, music, food and beer. Admission for all three days of the event is $15, or $18 after June 30 and $20 at the door.

An old-school biker rodeo and mini bike race will take place at the fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday there will be a concert featuring Fuel with Small Town Titans presented by Harley-Davidson from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Concert tickets are $30, and York Bike Week Admission tickets are not required.

Concert and event tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

Parade: The 25th annual parade will line up at the York Fairground and feature about 1000 motorcycles of all makes and models. The new 2020 Harley-Davidson models will lead the parade and be on display at Continental Square.

Steve Stambaugh is the parade's grand marshall.

Tours: The Harley-Davidson Final Assembly Plant, 425 Eden Road, will be open for tours on Thursday and Friday Sept. 19 and 20 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. with tours starting during regular hour intervals.

The Harley-Davidson 2020 Demo truck will be at 1st Capital Harley Davidson, 100 Arsenal Road, on Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

