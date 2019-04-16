Pennsylvania’s sports betting rises amid March Madness
HARRISBURG – Sports betting leaped by almost one-third in Pennsylvania’s fourth full month, as more venues opened amid March Madness.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Monday that gamblers bet a record $44.5 million in March at six casinos and two off-track betting parlors where sports betting is approved. That was above $31.5 million bet in February, which had three fewer days.
Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh led with almost $12 million in bets. SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia was second with just over $9 million and Parx Casino in suburban Philadelphia was third with $8 million. The casinos made $5.5 million, while $2 million went to taxes.
For comparison, New Jersey’s casino and racetrack-based sports books handled $372 million in bets in March, amid a blizzard of bets from college basketball fans.
