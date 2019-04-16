Buy Photo LOGO POLICE (Photo: The York Dispatch)

LANCASTER – An appellate court won’t order a new trial for a driver convicted of triggering a hit-and-run crash that caused a school bus carrying 14 students to tip over on a Pennsylvania highway two years ago.

James Irvin III was convicted in a nonjury trial last year on more than 60 charges, including aggravated assault. The 48-year-old Lancaster man claimed there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him of aggravated assault, but the Pennsylvania Superior Court disagreed on Monday.

Investigator say Irvin was trying to pass two tractor-trailers in May 2017 when he hit another vehicle that was escorting them. That vehicle then sideswiped the oncoming bus, which struck one of the tractor-trailers and tipped over.

The bus was transporting 14 Lancaster Mennonite students from Chester County. Two were seriously injured.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/16/new-trial-lancaster-driver-triggered-school-bus-crash/39351077/