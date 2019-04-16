Share This Story!
Several lawmakers spoke of concerns about the fatal shooting in East Pittsburgh last year of unarmed teen Antwon Rose II by an officer who was acquitted.
Mark Scolforo, Associated Press
Published 3:53 p.m. ET April 16, 2019 | Updated 4:15 p.m. ET April 16, 2019
HARRISBURG – A group of legislative Democrats say shootings by police show a need to change Pennsylvania’s rules for when officers can use deadly force and to reform oversight and training.
Members of the Legislative Black Caucus outlined an agenda Tuesday that includes having special prosecutors investigate police shootings.
A lawyer for Rose’s family has attributed the verdict to Pennsylvania’s law on the use of force by police, which he believes is unconstitutional.
A House Republican spokesman says they’re willing to discuss how to hold accountable people who abuse power, but not at the expense of unfairly burdening police.
