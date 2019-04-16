LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Grace Fishel and Malakai Thomas: of Red Lion, April 13, a daughter.

Glorimar Saez Casiano and Brian Colon Garcia: of York, April 14, a daughter.

Courtney (Kindig) and Korey Harlacher: of Spring Grove, April 14, a daughter.

Tara (Zortman) and Kevin Buchmyer: of York, April 15, twins, a son, a daughter.

 

