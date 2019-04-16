Births for Wednesday, April 17
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Grace Fishel and Malakai Thomas: of Red Lion, April 13, a daughter.
Glorimar Saez Casiano and Brian Colon Garcia: of York, April 14, a daughter.
Courtney (Kindig) and Korey Harlacher: of Spring Grove, April 14, a daughter.
Tara (Zortman) and Kevin Buchmyer: of York, April 15, twins, a son, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/16/births-wednesday-april-17/3488956002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.