If you've accumulated late fees at your library and canned foods at home in your pantry, for a limited time you can trade the food for the fines.

For the month of May, patrons of York County Libraries can reduce their late fees by $1 for every nonperishable food item they donate, and the foods will be distributed to food banks and other organizations across the county.

Any nonperishable foods in cans, boxes, pouches or bags will be accepted. This includes, but is not limited to, soup, rice, beans, peanut butter, canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon, etc.) and macaroni and cheese.

But the libraries will not accept any expired food or dented or rusted cans.

Also, food donations will be not be eligible to serve as credit toward charges for lost items.

Donations can be made during regular operating hours at all 13 of the York County Libraries’ locations and at the Salem Square Library.

Each library location will donate its food collection to the food pantry indicated below:

Arthur Hufnagel Public Library of Glen Rock: The Well, Glen Rock

Collinsville Community Library: Mason-Dixon Community Services, Peach Bottom Township

Dillsburg Area Community Library: New Hope Ministries, Dillsburg Center, Dillsburg

Dover Area Community Library: New Hope Ministries, Dover Center, Dover Township

Glatfelter Memorial Library: Harvest of Hope, West Manchester Township

Guthrie Memorial Library: New Hope Ministries, Hanover Center, Hanover

Kaltreider-Benfer Library: Red Lion Area Community Services and Emmanuel’s Closet, Dallastown

Kreutz Creek Library: Eastern York Food Pantry, Wrightsville

Martin Library, Salem Square Library: Catholic Harvest Food Pantry, York City

Mason-Dixon Public Library: Southern York County Food Pantry, New Freedom

Red Land Community Library: Red Cap Food Ministry, Lewisberry

Paul Smith Library of Southern York County: Southern York County Food Pantry, New Freedom

Village Library: Christ United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Jacobus

For more information, visit yorklibraries.org.

